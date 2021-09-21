DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Police responded to a crash involving an Alltown school bus and an SUV Tuesday morning at the intersection of South Jasper and East Whitmer streets.
According to Decatur Public Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout, five students were on the bus during the crash. One student and one staff member were taken to a local hospital for evaluation, she said, and parents and guardians were immediately contacted after the crash.
A WAND reporter at the scene said traffic has resumed on Jasper, but Whitmer remained closed as officers worked the area.
The Decatur Fire Department and Decatur Ambulance Service also responded to Tuesday morning's crash.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
