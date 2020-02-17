DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A group connected to the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants said another mediation session in contract talks is set for Feb. 26.
DFTA and Decatur Public Schools will meet with a federal mediator at 4 p.m. that day, according to Friends of DPS61 Teaching Assistants on Facebook.
Past negotiation sessions between the two sides ended without a contract. The two sides last met in December 2019 and January 2020.
DFTA began a strike in October 2019, but then decided to suspend it and return to work after several days.
