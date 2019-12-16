DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur teaching assistants' union and Decatur Public Schools did not reach an agreement in a Monday night negotiation session.
The Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants (DFTA) and the DPS board met for over three hours in the latest negotiations with a federal mediator, a DPS statement said. It said "productive discussions" came out of the meeting, but a contract agreement was not found.
All seven DPS board members were present at the meeting.
The next negotiation session is set for Jan. 6, 2020.