DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur Public School District 61 is holding a Special Open Session Meeting on Wednesday, June 21, at 5 p.m. in the MacArthur High School auditorium.
The Board of Education will meet in the Open Session to discuss Dennis Lab School and possibly take action on agenda items.
This meeting comes after an announcement that engineers found the Dennis buildings structurally compromised. DPS said students and staff will not be in the Dennis Lab School campuses for the 2023-2024 school year.
Dr. Rochelle Clark, Superintendent said of the closure, "We are looking into alternative placement at this time. We have over 500 students to place. We are looking at current buildings to house them and give them the best educational support in the upcoming year."
