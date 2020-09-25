SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The state will soon hold drive-thru and walk up COVID-19 testing at the Illinois State Fairgrounds.
The testing is planned for Wednesday, Sept. 30, a press release said, and will happen from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. People who are in line at 5 p.m. will be tested.
Testing is set to happen at the Commodities Pavilion, which is across from the Grandstand at the fairgrounds. It is free and open to anyone, with results available in four to seven days.
A person does not need to be sick or have symptoms to be tested.
A complete list of COVID-19 testing sites in the Sangamon County community can be found here.
