LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One adult and three juveniles were pronounced dead on the scene of a semi-crash on I-55 in Logan County late Wednesday evening.
According to police, Seth W. Phillips, 47, of Washington, IL, was traveling with three juvenile females and a 17-year-old male, northbound on Interstate 55 near milepost 122 when they lost control of the vehicle in heavy rain.
The vehicle proceeded to skid across the median and into on-coming southbound traffic.
A semi traveling southbound at the same location then struck the vehicle in the southbound lanes.
The vehicle finally came to a rest in the median, as the semi crossed the median and into the northbound lanes before overturning on the frontage road east of Interstate 55.
Four of the passengers from the vehicle were pronounced dead on the scene, and a 13-year-old female was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi Dwayne T. Santiago, 50, of Stone Mountain, GA reported no injuries; however, his passenger Cory M. Jackson, 41, of Decatur, GA, was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
