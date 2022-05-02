SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Responders took a driver to a hospital after an I-55 crash in Sangamon County.
State police said just after 9 a.m. Monday, a vehicle was moving north on I-55 near mile post 94 when it hit the guardrail on the right shoulder for unknown reasons. It then went into retention wires on the left shoulder before overturning and stopping in the left lane on the driver's side.
The driver was injured and went to a hospital.
Troopers did not have any further information about this crash in a press release.
