IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A North Chicago man is dead after a crash in Iroquois County.
State police said the crash occurred at about 8:19 a.m. Monday, when a 1999 Chevrolet Suburban was headed northbound on Interstate 57 at mile post 267. The driver left the road to the left and entered the center median for an unknown reason.
The car overturned several times and ejected a passenger before landing upright in the median.
The driver, an unidentified 35-year-old man, was killed. Two passengers, 41-year-old Pricilla S. Brown of North Chicago and 40-year-old Shante D. Polk of Zion, were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A 17-year-old male from North Chicago was also a passenger. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.
Troopers said the identity of the driver is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.