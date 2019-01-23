LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A man is dead after a medical issue caused a truck tractor crash, troopers say.
The 63-year-old man behind the wheel has not been identified. State police say he was driving a 2016 Freightliner truck tractor with a semi-trailer before 5 p.m. Wednesday. He began dealing with a “medical incident” and left the I-55 southbound road at exit 127.
Troopers say he died at Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln.
The man is from Independence, Mo., a press release says. State police are working on notifying his family.