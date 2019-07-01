DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Law enforcement across Illinois will be cracking down like never before on distracted driving — specifically targeting drivers who are on their cellphones.
"Now, it's moved to a moving violation which means it's the same as a speeding ticket," said Sgt. Scott Flannery with the Macon County Sheriff's Office. "After the third offense, it could cost you your license."
Patrols will be looking for drivers using any electronic device without using hands-free technology. That includes cellphones, music devices and tablets.
Fines for a first time offense sit at $75 and they increase with each infraction. Plus, the citation is now a moving violation — meaning it goes on a driver's record and insurance companies will know about it.
Teen drivers also face additional stipulations. Drivers under 18 can't even use hands-free tech in school, construction or emergency zones.
There are exceptions to the rule: drivers are allowed to use hands-free devices and manually dial 911 if there's an emergency. Patrol officers are also allowed to use technology in an official capacity while behind the wheel.
"Just remain vigilant," Flannery said. "Look forward. That's where you're supposed to be looking. Don't be looking down at your cellphone."