DU QUOIN, Ill. (WAND) - The Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand lineup has been set for 2021.

The line up includes: 

  • R&B group En Vogue, Saturday, Aug. 28
  • REO Speedwagon, Sunday, Aug. 29 
  • Country musician Hardy, Monday, Aug. 30
  • Ludacris, Tuesday, Aug. 31 
  • Riley Green, Wednesday, Sept. 1 
  • JJ Grey and MOFRO, Thursday, Sept. 2
  • Jamey Johnson, Friday, Sept. 3 
  • Ron White, Monday, Sept. 6 

“We have it all this year, from up and coming artists, to artists who will take you back to a simpler time and a night that will be filled with laughter,” said Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross. “I appreciate being able to look ahead to 2021 with some optimism and I’m excited to be able to bring this high caliber lineup to Southern Illinois this summer.”  

Tickets to the Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand go on sale starting December 15 at Ticketmaster.com

Saturday, August 28: En Vogue with TBA

Tier 2 - $15 / Tier 1 - $20 

Sunday, August 29: REO Speedwagon with Special Guests Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley Duo

Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $35 

Monday, August 30: Hardy with TBA

Tier 2- $20 / Tier 1- $25 

Tuesday, August 31: Ludacris with TBA

Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30 

Wednesday, September 1: Riley Green with TBA

Tier 2 - $20 / Tier 1 - $25 

Thursday, September 2: JJ Grey and MOFRO with Brandon “Taz” Niederauer

Tier 2 - $20 / Tier 1 - $25 

Friday, September 3: Jamey Johnson with Walker County

Tier 2 - $20 / Tier 1 - $25 

Saturday, September 4: ARCA Races

Sunday, September 5: USAC Races

Monday, September 6:  Ron White

Tier 1 - $25 

The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 27-September 6. Admission to the fair is free. 

