DU QUOIN, Ill. (WAND) - The Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand lineup has been set for 2021.
The line up includes:
- R&B group En Vogue, Saturday, Aug. 28
- REO Speedwagon, Sunday, Aug. 29
- Country musician Hardy, Monday, Aug. 30
- Ludacris, Tuesday, Aug. 31
- Riley Green, Wednesday, Sept. 1
- JJ Grey and MOFRO, Thursday, Sept. 2
- Jamey Johnson, Friday, Sept. 3
- Ron White, Monday, Sept. 6
“We have it all this year, from up and coming artists, to artists who will take you back to a simpler time and a night that will be filled with laughter,” said Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross. “I appreciate being able to look ahead to 2021 with some optimism and I’m excited to be able to bring this high caliber lineup to Southern Illinois this summer.”
Tickets to the Du Quoin State Fair Grandstand go on sale starting December 15 at Ticketmaster.com.
Saturday, August 28: En Vogue with TBA
Tier 2 - $15 / Tier 1 - $20
Sunday, August 29: REO Speedwagon with Special Guests Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley Duo
Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $35
Monday, August 30: Hardy with TBA
Tier 2- $20 / Tier 1- $25
Tuesday, August 31: Ludacris with TBA
Tier 2 - $25 / Tier 1 - $30
Wednesday, September 1: Riley Green with TBA
Tier 2 - $20 / Tier 1 - $25
Thursday, September 2: JJ Grey and MOFRO with Brandon “Taz” Niederauer
Tier 2 - $20 / Tier 1 - $25
Friday, September 3: Jamey Johnson with Walker County
Tier 2 - $20 / Tier 1 - $25
Saturday, September 4: ARCA Races
Sunday, September 5: USAC Races
Monday, September 6: Ron White
Tier 1 - $25
The Du Quoin State Fair runs from August 27-September 6. Admission to the fair is free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.