WASHINGTON (WAND) - A resolution opposing the criminalization of abortion and other reproductive and sexual health care has been introduced by U.S. Sens. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Patty Murray (D-WA).
The originial cosponsors of the resolution include U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Ed Markey (D-MA), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Gary Peters (D-MI), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Tina Smith (D-MN) and Martin Heinrich (D-NM). Over 100 lawmakers in the U.S. House introduced identical legislation in May.
The resolution takes the following actions, according to lawmakers:
- Condemns the misapplication of criminal laws to punish people for the outcomes of their pregnancies;
- Affirms that people deserve access to high-quality healthcare without fear of reprisal or punishment;
- Condemns the criminalization of providing essential healthcare;
- Affirms the ethical obligations of healthcare providers to safeguard patient privacy;
- Declares a vision for a future where access to abortion, contraception and gender-affirming care is free from restrictions and bans universally, and people are able to manage care on their own free from discrimination or punishment; and
- Affirms Congress’ commitment to work towards this goal in partnerships with providers, patients, advocates and their communities.
Click here to see the full text of the resolution.
