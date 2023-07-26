DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Wayne Dunning, a former Millikin University basketball star, is running a church basketball camp in Decatur for the 22nd year.
“It’s a church camp with a whole lot of basketball and running around,” Dunning said. “So, it’s a fun week or two and we give out trophies and certificates."
Next week the camp will be held Monday – Thursday, 9am – Noon. If the family can afford it the fee is $99. If you can’t afford the fee just talk to Wayne and your child can attend for free with local businesses covering the fee.
Kids with any skill level, including beginners, are invited to attend.
Wayne preaches at the Faith Fellowship Christian Church in Decatur. He played at Millikin from 1979 – 1983. He is in both the Millikin University and Decatur Athletic Hall of Fame.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.