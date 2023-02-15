Washington, D.C. (WAND) – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, is calling for a federal ban on military style assault weapons in the wake of 3 students being murdered at Michigan State University.
“I believe Congress should also restore the ban on assault weapons including the AR-15 style rifles increasingly the weapon of choice for mass shooters,” Durbin said on the floor of the Senate. “These military style weapons have no place in schools, neighborhoods or college campuses.”
Illinois just recently passed a statewide ban on assault style weapons. The ban is subject to multiple lawsuits in central Illinois.
Sen. Durbin and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, (D) Illinois, are among several lawmakers who earlier this month called for a ban on gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds.
