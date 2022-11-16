Washington, D.C. (WAND) – Legislation to protect so-called Dreamers will be before the U.S. Senate sometime after Thanksgiving according to Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois.
With power expected to shift in the House and 60 votes needed in the Senate there is a small window to protect Dreamers in the current Congress. Durbin and other lawmakers want legislation passed before the end of the year.
Dreamers, who are mostly young adult immigrants, face the prospect of losing work permits and deportation as early as 2023 if Congress does not act. Dreamers usually come to the United States as young children and have lived in this country most of their lives.
Senator Durbin and Democrats say Dreamers are productive holding jobs and paying taxes. They are essential to the U.S. economy. Senator Durbin believes he will need 10 Republicans in the Senate to help pass his legislation.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.