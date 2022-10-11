Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Two members of Congress are pushing for passage of a measure to protect Dreamers. Young immigrants who have been in the United States the majority of their lives. Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois and Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey are pointing the finger at Republicans for leaving Dreamers in limbo for several years.
“The Republican election strategy is to attack immigration,” said Durbin. “To attack the Dreamers. To attack DACA and they’re doing it time after time.” DACA is the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program which has allowed those young immigrants to remain in the U.S.
“They have waged an unconscionable attack on Dreamers who worry that any day now a federal court might force them to leave the only country they’ve called home,” Menendez said pointing to obstruction from Republican members of Congress.
Both men worry the courts could end DACA resulting in the revocation or work permits and the possible deportation of Dreamers. Potential legislation needs 60 votes in the Senate but currently it falls about ten votes short.
