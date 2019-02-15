FINDLAY, Ill. (WAND)- State and local officials have developed a plan to demolish or burn down the long-vacant Eagle Creek Resort in Findlay, a Department of Natural Resources spokesman said Friday.
Under the plan, local officials would allow the Illinois Fire Service Institute to conduct firefighter training at the site, clearing it for future development.
“Following an earlier assessment of the Eagle Creek resort facilities, IDNR worked with local officials to determine the best path forward for the community,” he said. “That plan includes the demolition of the resort buildings and seeking out development proposals for a modern resort in the area.”
A judge ordered the 138-bed resort and conference center closed in 2009 because of a mold problem.
A request for redevelopment proposals in 2018 only yielded one proposal.