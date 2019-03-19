ILLINOIS (WAND) – County leaders have updated early voting numbers for the 2019 consolidated election in Illinois.
Between Macon, Champaign and Sangamon counties, Sangamon had the most early votes as of March 19 with 898 ballots cast in person. Champaign County had the next highest of the three with 324 votes, and Macon County had seen 313 early ballots.
The consolidated election puts school board, city council and mayoral seats up for voting. Early voting began on Feb. 21 and extends through April 1, which is the day before the April 2 election.
Click on the following hyperlinks for early voting information in Macon County, Champaign County and Sangamon County. For other counties, readers should look up their local county clerk office online and check election information.