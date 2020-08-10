CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A film festival held every year at a Champaign theater has been moved to the fall of 2021.
The 22nd edition of this event is usually held each April. Out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ebertfest at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign will now happen Sept. 8-11, 2021.
The News-Gazette reports it was originally rescheduled for April 2021. This is the second time it's been moved back during the pandemic.
“Our dilemma is that we still find ourselves in the midst of the first wave of the pandemic and, while we hope for a vaccine, the future still remains far from certain,” said Chaz Ebert, the facility's co-founder and host.
People will be able to purchases passes covering the full schedule of films beginning Jan. 4. Passes purchased for 2020 can be used in 2021.
