EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Edgar County has reported its first positive case of COVID-19.
The announcement came in a Friday press release. Officials said they are isolated in their home and recovering.
Public health officials are identifying close contacts of the person who tested positive.
Edgar County was one of two Illinois counties to have no positive cases before Friday. With this case confirmed, Scott County is now the only county without a confirmed positive case of the virus.
"Everyone should consider themselves at risk for exposure to coronavirus and should stay home as much as possible," a press release from the Edgar County Public Health Department said. "While at home, everyone should self-monitor, which means to monitor for fever and remain alert for cough, shortness of breath or sore throat."
People are asked to continue practicing social distancing, washing their hands often and covering their mouths when they cough.
