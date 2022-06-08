EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Police a searching for a suspect accused of robbing Land of Lincoln Credit Union in Effingham.
At about 9:25 a.m. Wednesday, police learned the crime had occurred. They responded with Effingham County sheriff's deputies, Illinois State Police troopers and Illinois Secretary of State officers to the scene.
Police said a suspect entered the bank lobby and gave a note to the teller demanding money. A weapon was inferred but never shown.
Officers described the suspect as a white man with a height of 6 feet to 6-foot-2 and a weight of about 200 pounds. They said he was bald and had on a surgical mask, along with a grey hooded sweatshirt that said "LIFE RIPS" in green letters.
The suspect was handed cash and left on foot before police arrived. There were no reported injuries.
Effingham police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (217)347-6583.
