EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Labor's On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program is announcing the Effingham Fire Department has been recognized for successfully achieving certification in the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP).
“The Effingham Fire Department joins an elite group of businesses and government agencies in the state to have gone above and beyond when it comes to workplace safety,” said Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan.“We are proud to join them in celebrating this accomplishment.”
The Effingham Fire Department worked from October 2022 through June 13, 2023, to improve safety in and outside of the firehouse. EFD received SHARP approval on June 26, 2023.
Small businesses can start the process of SHARP certification by doing the following:
• Request a comprehensive safety and health consultation visit through the Illinois OSHA On-site Consultation Program.
• Correct any hazards identified.
• Implement a safety and health management system that addresses OSHA's Recommended Practices for Safety and Health Programs.
• Maintain your company's Days Away, Restricted, or Transferred (DART) rate and Total Recordable Case (TRC) rate below the national average for your industry.
• Agree to notify the Illinois OSHA On-Site Consultation Program of any changes in the working conditions or introduction of new hazards into the workplace.
“Effingham Fire Department joins a small group of 34 Illinois employers to have achieved and maintained the SHARP achievement.” said Illinois Department of Labor Industrial Hygiene Supervisor Mica Chunes.
SHARP recognizes small business employers who operate an exemplary injury and illness prevention program.
Upon receiving SHARP recognition, federal OSHA exempts a worksite from OSHA-programmed inspections during the period that SHARP certification is valid.
Other benefits include:
• Development of an innovative safety and health management system.
• Boosted employee morale by creating a safe and healthy workplace.
• Increased involvement of employees to continuously improve workplace conditions.
• Improved efficiency by lowering worker compensation costs.
“At the Effingham Fire Department, the safety of our members and the community we serve is paramount.,” said Effingham Fire Chief Brant Yochum. “Partnering with the On-Site Consultation Program offered invaluable insights that fortified our commitment to excellence in safety. Earning the OSHA SHARP Award is a testament to our dedication and the profound impact of this collaboration. We're especially grateful to the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) for their unwavering support and expertise throughout this process. Their team was an absolute pleasure to work with, and their guidance has been instrumental in our achievements.”
