EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND)- One man arrested after a citizen reports to police of shots being fired at a Motel 6.
According to authorities, at approximately 8:04 p.m. on November 12, an observant citizen reported possible gun fire at Motel 6, 1412 W. Fayette Avenue.
Effingham City Police Officers, were joined by Effingham County Sheriff’s Deputies and Illinois State Troopers at the scene, and discovered spent shell casings in the immediate vicinity of the motel.
Officials say they were able to identify a suspect after securing the scene, interviewing multiple witnesses, and reviewing video footage.
The suspect was identified as Micah L. Ward, 27, of Effingham, was later located in the 1200 block of Wenthe Drive, and taken into custody.
Ward was booked into the Effingham County Jail on one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 Felony which carries a sentence of 4-15 years in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.
According to police, Ward also had two outstanding warrants for a State Department of Corrections (Minnesota) Parole Violation and a Lyon County (Minnesota) Sheriff’s Office Probation Violation on Domestic Assault.
An arraignment hearing was held Monday morning, Ward's bond was set at $150,000 with 10% to apply.
Effingham County State’s Attorney filed additional charges including:
- Felon in Possession/Use of a Firearm by a Parolee (Class 2 Felony)
- Felon in Possession/Use of a Weapon (Class 3 Felony)
- Felon in Possession/Use of a Weapon (Class 3 Felony)
- Reckless Discharge of a Firearm/Endangerment (Class 4 Felony)
The investigation into what initiated the incident is on-going by Effingham Police Detectives.
Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland advised the situation appears targeted and isolated, and no further risk associated to the public is expected from this incident.
According to Chief McFarland, “This active shooter situation was rapidly mitigated and brought to a positive conclusion because of the actions of an observant citizen who promptly called 9-1-1, and because of the swift response from all local law enforcement agencies working together. It is a fact that violent criminal activity is on the rise nationwide; however, this incident is truly a notable example of members of the Effingham community partnering with police to provide immediate and necessary information to effect an arrest and get a felon with a gun off the street. Effingham is a wonderful place to work and raise a family; neighbors looking out for each other and consistently reporting suspicious activity is one reason this community remains, and will remain, a distinguished area to live.”
The Effingham Police Department encourages you to call the Police Department immediately at 217-347-0774 to report suspicious activity in your neighborhood or business district.
Information can be given anonymously by calling the CRIME STOPPERS Tip Line at 217-347-6583. Anonymous callers can receive up to $1,000 cash rewards.
Police remind the public that all individuals arrested or issued a citation are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
