CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Imagine playing a game on a mobile device while actively fighting to end human trafficking. Now, stop imagining, because Eastern Illinois University students and their professor have made this a reality.
"Most people outside of human traffickers can agree that human trafficking is bad, so everyone agrees that it's bad, but no one knows really what to do about it, and asking people to donate every day that's not feasible, that's not sustainable," said a professor at EIU, Evan Kubicek.
Kubicek, along with his students, created a game for both entertainment and support for human trafficking victims. The game, Spike Out, is an interactive one that hooks a person in the minute they start playing.
"It's a fun game! It's got fun background music and it's quick-paced, you just can, you're trying to work your way up the screen," Kubicek said.
But what is more fun about this game is the mission behind it. Every dollar made through ad revenue goes straight to All Things Possible, a nonprofit organization focusing on rescuing people in traumatic human trafficking situations.
The chief operating officer of All Things Possible, Jeffrey Tiegs, said they "identify people who are suffering from trauma or are at risk of it - we try to interrupt that system of abuse and assist them in the restoration process to return to a life of normalcy."
Tiegs said he recognizes how hard it might be for people to do their part to help put an end to human trafficking, but he said it does not have to be difficult. He said it's as simple as playing Spike Out.
"It's a complicated crime that is law enforcement's responsibility, but there are people like you and I that can support and raise awareness about this by something as simple as this game." Tiegs said.
Both Tiegs and Kubicek said playing Spike Out can help send a message to those who might be in difficult human trafficking situations.
"These women and children are lonely and scared and just that little glimmer of hope that just drives them to go one more day," Tiegs told WAND.
Kubicek said this game is perfect around this this time of year, where people are home for the holidays and in need of something to do.
"When people are sitting around, not knowing what to do at the time ... and that's the message ... you want people to play, and you know make traffickers pay," Kubicek said.
