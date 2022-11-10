CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) — After 12 bargaining sessions with the university, the union representing faculty and staff at Eastern Illinois University has requested the intervention of a federal mediator.
Jennifer Stringfellow is a special education professor and President of EIU UPI. She stated this in a press release:
"Our negotiating team has endured 12 bargaining sessions and has yet to receive an acceptable offer from the university that addresses the challenges we’re facing right now. Our faculty and staff are stretched thin and still are asked to do more with less. The university refuses to address the workload issues we’re experiencing across this campus and instead is offering proposals that will only make them worse. This directly impacts our students by limiting the time we have to give them.”
Paid parental leave is another issue that has slowed down negotiations. According to the release from the union, EIU has no paid parental leave which means that employees must use sick time or lose wages if they wish to take time off to start a family. So far, the two parties have yet to come to an agreement on parental leave.
In addition to faculty and staff, EIU University Professionals of Illinois also represents annually contracted faculty, counselors, advisors, recruiters, and lab coordinators.
Eastern Illinois University released a statement Thursday afternoon:
"Eastern Illinois University’s administration will not discuss negotiations while at the table. We are encouraged by UPI’s desire for mediation and look forward to the services of the Federal Mediation Conciliation Services. We will continue to negotiate fairly and honestly."
