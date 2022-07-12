URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Emily Claire Hari has been sentenced to ten years in prison for domestic terrorism.
Hari was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty in federal court.
She was previously convicted on charges related to a mosque bombing in Minnesota.
Hari also admitted to starting a militia group in Ford County and trying to set off a pipe bomb at a Champaign women’s health clinic.
Hari admitted to committing the crimes of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by threats and violence, attempted arson, unlawful possession of a machine gun and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Prosecutors said Hari, who was previously known as Michael B. Hari, started a militia group in late 2017 called the "Patriot Freedom Fighters," which later went on to be called the "White Rabbits." Convicted conspirators Michael McWhorter, Joe Morris, Ellis J. Mack and Wesley Johnson were also involved.
Authorities said Hari, McWhorter, Morris and Johnson were involved in attempting to use a pipe bomb at the Women's Health Practice building in Champaign on Nov. 7, 2017. They traveled to the building, where prosecutors said Morris broke a window and put the bomb inside. It did not go off, and on the morning of Nov. 7, a receptionist saw it and called police.
With Hari's approval, the conspirators traveled on Dec. 16, 2017 from Clarence to a home in Ambia, Ind., to try and rob a Hispanic person they thought was involved in drug trafficking. Prosecutors said the conspirators were robbed and pretended to be law enforcement executing a search warrant. After forcing entry, they handcuffed and zip-tied residents, causing injury to the wrists of one of the zip-tied people. They left and returned to Clarence after searching for cash and drugs.
Two times in December 2017, several conspirators went to WalMart stores in Illinois (Watseka and Mt. Vernon) to try and get money. Prosecutors said they went inside with dangerous weapons and confronted cashiers.
Hari, McWhorter and Morris went on Jan. 17, 2018 to a location near Effingham, where they tried to sabotage railroad tracks owned by the Canadian National Railway with what prosecutors called an incendiary device. After the attempted sabotage, they sent a demand via an anonymous email to the railway threatening there would be more damage if the railroad did not pay about $190,000 in cryptocurrency.
The conspirators then became concerned the FBI might find their office and take their weapons. Prosecutors said Hari and McWhorter moved those weapons, including machine guns, to the residence of another militia group member in Clarence. The weapons were seized, and prosecutors said McWhorter, Morris and Mack then fled Clarence to hide in the woods and in abandoned barns.
Hari was convicted in December 2020 of charges related to an August 2017 firebombing of a Minnesota mosque, along with McWhorter and Morris. On those charges, a federal judge in Minnesota sentenced Hari to 53 years in prison.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Springfield. The government was represented in prosecution by Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene L. Miller in the Central District of Illinois.
