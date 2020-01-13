EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) -An employee was accidentally shot at John Boos Outlet Showroom in Effingham.
Police were called there Saturday around 2 p.m. for someone who had been shot.
The 61-year-old employee from Toledo was transported to Carle Hospital in Champaign for treatment.
Police said the shooting appears to be accidental. The case will be turned over to the Effingham County State's Attorney Office for review.
The investigation is still pending.
The employee's condition was not released by police.