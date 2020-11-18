LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Employees at four restaurants in Litchfield have contracted COVID-19.
All four of the following businesses have an employee who tested positive:
Jubelt’s Bakery located at 303 N Old Rte 66 S, Litchfield
● Taco Bell located at 1201 W. Weir St, Litchfield
● Nancy’s Pizza located at 13 Thunderbird Cr, Litchfield
● Long John Silvers located 1 Ohren Dr, Litchfield
All four restaurants were in direct contact with the local health department after learning of the positive cases.
Additional contact tracing has been completed by the Montgomery County Health Department.
After a COVID positive case in an exposed business, an additional facility deep cleaning is completed as a precaution to ensure customer and employee continued safety.
These businesses have currently reopened.
