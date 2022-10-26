DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Problem gambling counselors from Alpha and Omega Counseling Services have determined how affected gamblers are because of inflation.
President and Owner of Alpha and Omega Counseling Services, Kerrick Kiley says people that gamble will gamble regardless of inflation or the state of the economy because it is simply an addiction.
“It’s an addiction and if it’s an addiction it becomes their craving. It becomes something they have to do in order to survive.” said Kiley.
According to counselor Nelson Cuevas, people will spend money meant for their bills to satisfy that need. People will let it impact their work, and their home life.
“Regardless of inflation or how the economy is because again it all falls back to if it's an addiction or something to get away that they use as a mechanism to get away from reality or to deal with anxiety, depression, etc.” said Cuevas.
As the Powerball drawing nears, experts believe games like this may increase gambling because of the appearance. Marketers make it seem like it is easy and harmless when chances are extremely high that you may not even win.
“With the Powerball, the statistics are so skewed to having people not win but the way it's marketed and the way it’s out there on the gaming, it’s people like oh isn’t it wonderful if I can go out and buy my new house and new car.” said Kiley.
