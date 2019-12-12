(WAND) - If you’re flying the skies or packing up the car, you’re definitely not alone this holiday season.
According to the American Automobile Association (AAA) about 115 point six million people are expected to travel between Dec. 21 through Jan. 1. That’s nearly four percent more than last year.
Analysts say low unemployment and more disposable income are making more Americans jolly this holiday season which has been boosting travel numbers.
The increase means more clogged highways and very busy airports this holiday season.
Experts say the Thursday and Friday after Christmas will be the busiest on the roads. They recommend you plan your trip in advance and keep in mind the times place most likely to be delayed.