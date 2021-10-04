(WAND) - Facebook Inc said its services were starting to come back online Monday evening, but some functionality is still missing.
Before 11 a.m. Monday, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp began having issues with service. The outages have affected digital operations at WAND News, as the station was not able to post stories to Facebook during this time.
The platforms began coming back online at about 5 p.m. central time, with all three saying some service had been restored. Full functionality still was missing into Monday evening.
Facebook blamed "networking issues" for causing disruptions. According to one company employee, the problem appeared to be a Domain Name System one. DNS is the "phone book" of the internet, which is used by computers to look up individual websites.
A Facebook spokesperson apologized to the online community that uses those platforms in a statement:
To the huge community of people and businesses around the world who depend on us: we're sorry. We’ve been working hard to restore access to our apps and services and are happy to report they are coming back online now. Thank you for bearing with us.— Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021
Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer said it "may take some time to get to 100%" in a Monday night tweet.
"To every small and large business, family, and individual who depends on us, I'm sorry," he said.
Facebook Inc. is based in Menlo Park, Calif.
