CHAMPAIGN, Ill (WAND) - A Champaign pastor and a former Champaign firefighter are on their way to help Ukrainian refugees.
"We just want to give them hope, give them faith, let them know they're not all alone," said Tracy Larr, a pastor from Champaign Church of Christ. The men will help providing emergency supplies, trauma relief counseling and whatever else is needed.
Champaign Church of Christ has worked with Ukraine for years.
"As a pastor here in town, we've worked with a church in Odesa, Ukraine for the past nine years," Larr said.
That's why although they cannot get into Ukraine right now, they are going to help at the border, making sure their friends and others are taken care of.
"It takes it from this is a horrible thing happening on the other side of the planet to this is happening to my friends," Larr said.
His partner Dave works with HOPE Worldwide, which has people helping in Moldova, Poland, Romania and Hungary assisting evacuees. They say this trip will help them know how to create long term plans to help.
