LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Logan County law enforcement is warning people after fake door-to-door repair people robbed a a rural home in the county.
Sheriff Mark Landers said someone reported a burglary after having an unknown man and woman stop by to give an estimate on some home repairs.
They showed up uninvited by the homeowner.
Police said the man was a white male named "Rob." He was described as 6'6", heavy build, with short white hair.
The unknown white female named "Jessica" was described as 5'5", 130 pounds, with shoulder length brown hair.
They were both seen leaving in a gray newer model truck.
The homeowner said they were given a flyer for a construction business showing a 312 area code.
While the homeowner spoke with the woman, the man went around the house unsupervised and stole several items.
If you have suspicious people show up to your property, call Logan Dispatch at (217) 732-4159.
