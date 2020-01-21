FLORIDA (WAND) – Authorities are warning about falling iguanas as temperatures drop in Florida!
The notice, posted on Facebook by the U.S. National Weather Service in Miami, said temperatures are set to drop into the 30s and 40s Tuesday night. The lowest temperatures are expected in the Gulf Coast area.
Because they’re cold-blooded, officials said iguanas slow down and/or become immobile in cold weather and might fall from trees. While they might fall, the public is reminded they are not dead.
The full Facebook post is available below.