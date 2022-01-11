URBANA, ILL (WAND) - Carle Foundation Hospital has welcomed a new NICU Bereavement and Private Consultation room thanks to a donation to the Carle Center for Philanthropy.
The new room was a generous gift from the Walker and Wolff families. The room is in celebration of Lily Wolff, a prematurely-born toddler who spent many months in the NICU at Carle. The room is also in honor of Autumn, Lily's twin sister passed away.
Rachel Campbell, RN, is the Perinatal Grief and Bereavement Liaison at Carle and she tells WAND, the room is a place much less clinical and welcoming to families who may find themselves inside. "This room is one of those places that isnt important tot you until it is important to you and then, its importance cannot be overstated." She says, "When you are in a situation in which you might use this room, you are very vulnerable. This is a calm space, it is a healing space and it is safe. It's also much less clinical."
The most notable detail in the room is the purple butterfly mural. Carle Health says, "When Lily was in the NICU, a purple butterfly was placed on her isolette to symbolize that she was a twin, and her sibling didn’t make it. That purple butterfly now hangs in Lily’s room at home." The room features calming colors, comfortable furniture and dimmable lighting to create a safe space for parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.