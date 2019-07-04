DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Families explored a military helicopter and emergency vehicles at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Thursday.
Ameren presented the event, called Teamed for Defense.
“Interacting with the public, it’s good recruitment material, allows us to be seen and puts the spark in a young person’s mind to maybe think about joining the National Guard when they became of age,” said CWO Ashley Higar of the Illinois National Guard.
The event also included a ceremony at amphitheater including music, prayer and speeches.