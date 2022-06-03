DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The family of Decatur crash victim Amber Johnson shared a promising update Friday, telling the public she is no longer in a coma.
Johnson was on a ventilator in hospital care following the April 29 crash. In an early May update, they said her reliance on the ventilator was decreasing.
The Amber's Army Facebook page said Johnson "has started to wake up". According to their latest post, she is pushing herself each day and is becoming more consistent with her commands.
"She will soon be moved to a rehab facility to begin her long, but promising, rehabilitation journey," the post said. "We immensely appreciate the sincere and meaningful support that you all have given. Please continue to keep Amber in your thoughts and prayers."
Since the crash, the Decatur community came together for prayer services to support Johnson's recovery efforts. Johnson is a St. Teresa teacher and coaches cross country and track.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
