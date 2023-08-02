MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - The Britton family settled in Mt. Zion a century ago, and this year they're celebrating everything that's occurred since.
"My grandpa established the fire department; the original building was built in 1912. For the firetruck, they bought it in 1923 and then they established the fire department in 1924,” said Lorinda Britton.
Family members reminisced on happy times with old photographs and their favorite dishes. Relative Bill Garrett believes it's extremely important to come together for times of celebration like this.
“This is heritage, this is who we are, and this is where we came from. People who cared about community and were proactive in the sense that they started things that helped the whole community,” said Garrett.
Tthe family name will end soon with Lorinda Britton's brother.
“So the Britton family name, we know that 1882 is when we came over and the end of our name will actually run out with my brother. So, it’s kind of a sad thing that the end of your name will finally be done,” said Britton.
However, the family will continue showing up and honoring their name however they can.
