LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WAND) – In the middle of California’s Getty Fire last week, firefighters say they found a wedding ring in the gutter of a burned-out home.
The fire department said they found the ring in the same neighborhood as the 1961 Bel Air Fire. Firefighters brought it back to their command post hoping to find the owner.
A few days after the fire LAFD officers began their mission to find the woman. And with a little help from social media they found her.
"I said mam out of curiosity does this box look familiar to you. and she knew immediately what it was and told me it was her mother’s wedding ring. And had been evacuated with her and had gone through this disaster that had happened to her," said LA Firefighter Jamie Moore.
The ring belonged to her mother, who lived in the home when it was destroyed in 1961. The ring was the only thing that survived. Her mother was with her in the home when they had to evacuate. And now the ring is once again the survivor.
Firefighters say the woman was speechless but beyond happy to have the ring back.