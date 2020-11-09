CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Family Video store in Champaign will soon close its doors for good.
The location at 101 N. Mattis Ave. has started its liquidation sale. Movies, games, CBD, store fixtures and more are being sold at a discounted rate.
The store will officially close before the end of 2020, a press release said.
"We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Champaign and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service," said Keith Hoogland, CEO of Highland Ventures, LTD.
Family Video had been part of the Champaign community since 1997. Students at the University of Illinois used it as an affordable resource for more than two decades.
People can click here to buy movies, games, CBD products and other merchandise. The Champaign Family Video will officially close after inventory sells out.
Family Video ownership said the company will keep operating 250 stores across the Midwest.
