MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A group has been breaking into machine sheds in Macon County and stealing items, according to the Macon County Farm Bureau.
A Facebook post from the bureau said this group has been souring the countryside and committing these crimes. Officials said they received reported from the northern part of Macon County about the thefts as recently as Wednesday night.
A large amount of tools and miscellaneous items were stolen, the bureau said.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office told WAND News it recently took a report of a crime like those listed above from the Maroa area.
"Please make sure your homes and sheds are locked up as tight as possible and if you have any type of security system, turn it on!" the post said. "Trail cams can come in handy as well so that you are able to identify these individuals."
The bureau asks for people to call the sheriff's office if they see any suspicious activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.