DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A body found Thursday in Dreamland Lake is of a missing teen from Decatur, his family told WAND-TV.
The father and a teen who found the body, Austin Cherry, tell the station the person is 16-year-old Dominic Walker, who is from Mattoon and has Asperger's syndrome. Police had closed off Fairview Park and roped off areas of Dreamland Lake earlier Thursday evening.
Cherry, who fishes at Dreamland frequently, says he started fishing at about 4 p.m. and noticed a "mysterious figure" in the water and didn't think anything of it at first. He snagged it with his line and reeled it in, then discovered it was a person's body. He then called 911.
Walker had on a red sweatshirt and blue denim jeans when his body was found, Cherry says - similar clothes to what he was wearing when he was reported missing earlier in the week.
"As soon as I saw the shaggy hair and the red sweatshirt, I knew," he said. "I broke down. I couldn't stand to see it and I had to walk away."
WAND-TV spoke to a person from the Macon County Coroner's Office Thursday night and was told officials had no comment.
Police shut down Fairview Park Thursday evening after searching the area earlier for Walker. Walker's family was at the scene at the lake earlier Thursday.
Decatur Sgt. David Pruitt told WAND-TV police had been carefully searching for Walker, canvassing the five-mile radius around the family's home on West King Street. The FBI and National Center for Missing and Exploited Children had helped officers in the search.
Areas of Dreamland Lake were roped off with law enforcement in the area.
