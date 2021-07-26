FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Fayette County Health Department is giving away Six Flags passes to people who are vaccinated against COVID-19.
Health officials said people who are vaccinated through the health department office between now and Aug. 16 will be entered. A total of 10 names will be drawn.
Each name will get four tickets good through Sept. 6. Tickets are a one-day pass to Six Flags St. Louis.
People can get scheduled for COVID-19 vaccinations in Fayette County by clicking here.
