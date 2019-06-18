PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - New video has been released from the trial of Brent Christensen.

The FBI released video of their interview just days after the disappearance of YingYing Zhang.

FBI agents interviews Christensen on Jun 15, 2017 as other investigators executed a search warrant on his Saturn Astra.

The whole video lasts about an hour when Christensen ends the interview.

"I think it's time that I stop answering questions," Christensen said in the video. "I think I've tried to help enough."

During the interview Christensen is told about video evidence of YingYing entering his car. After the interviewers further pressed Christensen, he said quietly "she rode in my car." He said he let the woman out and drove away.

