(WAND)- The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a unknown male subject who is believed to have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.
According to authorities, initial video of the unidentified male, John Doe 45, shown with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020.
The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced between January 2019 and April 2019.
Officials describe John Doe 45, as a white male with brown hair, a brown mustache, and a brown beard, likely between the ages of 30 and 40 years old. He is heard speaking English in the video.
Further more police say due to the dated photos, his appearance could have changed over the years.
Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).
The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.
This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.