SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - FBI Springfield officials are seeking public help identifying a person who may have critical information about a child victim's identity in a sexual exploitation case.
The unknown person, named as "John Doe 44" by law enforcement, was in a video believed to have been made before November of 2018. He is described as white and likely between 30 and 40 years old.
He can be heard speaking English in the video.
Anyone with information should contact the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5314), a Crimes Against Children Investigator at a local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.
Since the FBI's Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) was created in February of 2004, there have been 44 John/Jane Does investigated. Of those, 30 have been successfully identified, and the investigations led to the identification of more than 47 child victims.
