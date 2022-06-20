CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - With inflation being a huge issue right now around the country, everyone is worried.
Financial experts say that this is something we can come back from. They are urging people to take a second look at their spending habits and to maybe start budgeting more.
"This is not the market of 2008. Some people are making this out to be a really bad market. 2008 was terrifying. This is not terrifying."
According to financial advisor Steven Jones, a recession wouldn't leave us as bad as we assume it would. He says there is a lot of money still in the economy from Covid there would be a softer landing if it came down to it.
