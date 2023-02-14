SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - You can find love where you’d least expect it, even at a superstore.
Derek and Lauren Maschoff met 10 years while working at the Walmart location on Lejune Drive.
Lauren had just joined the team after graduating college. One of her first work tasks was to build a patio swing. When she finished, some unused bolts and screws remained. Derek stepped in and offered some assistance.
Derek never imagined meeting his future partner at work.
“You never think, ‘Hey I'm going to meet someone here, and marry that person,’” said Derek.
The couple dated for 7 years before getting married in 2020.
“She’s very compassionate, a very loving person. She’s always helping other people out,” said Derek.
“He’s very funny. That’s probably what sold me on him,” said Lauren.
Throughout the years, the couple stuck with Walmart. Derek recently celebrated 20 years with the company.
Lauren manages the location on Lejune Drive. Derek now manages the west-side Walmart on Freedom Drive.
The couple keeps up a friendly competition at work, texting each other to see whose store is performing better on any given day.
“We compete with our store metrics; we compete over our store standards. Obviously, we want our stores to be the best for our customers and our employees,” said Lauren.
But at the end of the day, when the Maschoff's return home, it’s about being a team.
“We’re both each other's teammates. We do things as a team and we’re not against each other,” said Lauren.
“We don't bring the competition home. We try not to bring work home either. That balance is important,” said Derek.
Last year, the couple welcomed their daughter into the world. They say teamwork is essential for raising a child.
