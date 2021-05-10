SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A firefighter was hurt in a Springfield fire when part of a ceiling fell on his head, responders said.
Fire Chief Brandon Blough said authorities responded Monday afternoon to find a two-story boarded up wood frame structure with heavy smoke coming from the roof. The structure, located at 1901 Truman Road, was the former site of Four Seasons Recreation.
Fire crews entered and extinguished the flames inside of 15 minutes.
Responders said a large portion of the ceiling fell on the firefighter's head. He was taken to Memorial Medical Center by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
Springfield's fire department was the only one to respond. It was assisted at the scene by City Water, Light and Power, Springfield police, Sangamon County deputies, arson investigators and ALS.
