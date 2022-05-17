SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Three townhouses were possibly destroyed when a fire began Tuesday in Springfield, Springfield Fire Chief Brandon Blough said.
The Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union said firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to a garage fire on Country Place. Just before 3:30 p.m., they said the flames had spread to a three townhouse unit.
Crews attacked the garage fire and then made entry to check the residence. A hydrant was used in the response.
At about 3:45 p.m., crews requested a response from two additional engine companies. After 4 p.m., more additional crews were asked to respond to the second floor in order to pull the ceiling.
Responders used a second hydrant in fighting the flames. There was still active fire reported after 4:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Blough said flames quickly spread through the common attic space of the structure. Narrow streets, limited water supply and some of the year's warmest temperatures hampered efforts to extinguish the flames. Complications required nine engines, two trucks, two battalion chief vehicles, a safety officer vehicle, four staff chiefs, multiple fire investigators and over 40 personnel overall.
Blough added this response was one of the largest manpower requirements the Springfield Fire Departments had seen in years.
The fire was reported to be extinguished just before 5 p.m. The buildings took "significant damage" and are "possibly total losses," Blough added.
There no were civilian injuries or deaths reported. Four households were displaced and at least one pet died.
The cause remains under investigation Tuesday night.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.